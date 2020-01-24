Mumbai: Many tributes, some taunts on Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary

Political leaders across parties, including prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, paid their respects to late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary on Thursday. Most of them asserted their respect for Thackeray and taunted his son and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for compromising with his ideals.

State politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, paid homage at his Shivaji Park memorial.

Modi said that Balasaheb never hesitated from raising issues of public importance. "Balasaheb always remained proud of Indian ethos and values and continues to inspire millions," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described him as a brilliant intellect who never compromised with his ideals. "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. Balasaheb Ji was a brilliant intellect of his time, always mesmerised the masses with his oratory skills. He always stood firm and never compromised with his ideals, Balasaheb Ji's life and his values will continue to inspire us," Shah tweeted.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to pay homage to Balasaheb. In two tweets, Fadnavis said Balasaheb was strict but loving, energetic and encouraging, and that his thoughts will always guide him.

International sand artist and Padmashree awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri beach and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar described him as a bhakt of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Aaditya shares pic with grandpa

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday shared a nostalgic photograph of him with grandfather Balasaheb on social media. In the throwback picture, a young Aaditya is seen playing with a toy ship sitting next to Balasaheb. The first-ever from his family to contest elections, Aaditya was recently assigned a cabinet berth in the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by his father, Uddhav.

