Mumbai: Marathas to hold Jail Bharo Andolan today

Dhangars also up in arms for their demands; mega rally planned by Marathas on August Kranti Din

Protestors have claimed that those who indulged in violent protests were not from Chakan

Maharashtra will see two protests today, in the name of reservation. In the first, Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Vinod Pokharkar has announced a Jail Bharo Andolan. He said, "On August 1 we will start a Jail Bharo Andolan. In Mumbai, members will assemble at Azad maidan where we will peacefully protest for our demands." In the second protest, Dhangars are to agitate for their demands.

Dhangars to protest

Prakash Shendge, leader of the Dhangar community, said in Pune, "Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised before the elections that the Dhangar community will get reservation as soon as BJP comes to power. But it seems that he has forgotten this. Now the Dhangar community will protest against the government." Umesh Utekar, vice president of Dhangar Samaj Kruti Samiti said, "We will hold a peaceful meeting for couple of hours on Wednesday, and later decide on the line of action."

Jail bharo andolan

The Jail Bharo Andolan organised is to start from Azad Maidan at 11 am. The community wants a decision on Maratha quota at the earliest, action against officers for firing and lathi charge during the July 25 protest and withdrawal of cases against protestors. They also want CM Devendra Fadnavis, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and MLA Ram Kadam to resign. They also want compensation of R10 lakh for the injured and R50 lakh to family members of those who died during the protest.

Mega rally on August 9

Pokharkar has also announced a mega rally. He said, "We will hold a mega rally in Mumbai on August 9, August Kranti Din". Morcha leaders have said from August 1 to 9, Marathas will hold a thiya andolan — sit-in protests — outside houses of peoples' elected representatives all over the state. On August 2 they will protest before guardian minister Girish Bapat's house.

'Not from Chakan'

On Monday, the protestors targeted around 150 vehicles, including 25 to 30 ST buses in Chakan. Many policemen were injured. But protestors alleged those indulging in violence were from outside Chakan. Superintendent of Police (Pune rural) Sandeep Patil said, "On Monday a few protestors targetted two police stations, in Chakan and Khed. We detained them and found they were not locals but anti-social elements from another district. We have registered cases against 5,000 such people."

Pune District Maratha Kranti Morcha co-ordinator Rajendra Kondhare said, "Outsiders were involved in the violence at Chakan. The government should file cases against them, but cases were filed against protesters who didn't indulge in violence. These cases should be taken back immediately. The government must give a written order to the police regarding this."

Rs 10cr

The loss in Chakan as estimated by district administrative officials

Inputs by Ranjeet Jadhav and Anurag Kamble

Another suicide

A resident of Beed district, Ashok Deshmukh, 35, who was unemployed, allegedly hanged himself on Tuesday in support of the Marathas. This is the seventh suicide with regard to the Maratha reservation. Officials found a letter in his pocket where he mentioned that the reason behind his act was reservation, bank loan, and medical expenses. Police are investigating whether Deshmukh himself wrote the letter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates