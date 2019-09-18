Pushkar Jog, other Marathi celebs ask authorities to tackle pothole menace

Fed up of the pothole menace in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan, many Marathi celebrities have been writing about it on social media and trying to grab the attention of the authorities. Alongwith locals, they claim not a single road in these areas is free from potholes and still the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are not doing anything.

Pushkar Jog, a well-known actor has tried to reach out to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways. He tweeted, "Nitin Gadkari saaheb ... Sir I'm a huge fan of you. Your leadership has inspired many. But like everybody, me too as common man has concerns and questions regarding the quality of roads in Maharashtra. Am I wrong in asking this question? The road conditions are dangerous and life- threatening. Where and how can we get an answer?"

Popular actor Pushkar Shrotri had also uploaded pictures of potholes in Dombivli on social media. Noted actor Prashant Damle had written that he reached 55 minutes late for a show from Kalyan to Dombivli, due to the pothole-ridden roads. Well-known composer and singer Hridaynath Mangeshkar recently visited Dombivli for a programme where he told viewers that the condition of the roads is really pathetic. He said even for a second he could not see a good road.

Director Jayant Pawar said, "Every day I tweet or message TMC officials about the bad roads. Not only do they not fill the potholes, but they also don't give any assurance to people about when they will do so. If we don't pay our tax this year, will that be fine for the corporation?" A resident of Dombivli, Sanjay Ghadigaokar said, "Not a single road has been in good condition for years. I have been constantly asking the KDMC to fill the potholes but a Standing Committee member claims there is no pothole on KDMC roads. We should not pay taxes to this government till it gives us good roads."

When told about these claims of citizens, KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke had an interesting reply. He said, "We had filled all potholes earlier but the heavy rain has again created them. We are helpless." The TMC PRO was unavailable for comment.

