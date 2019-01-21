Mumbai Marathon 2019: Competition... what is that?

other-sports

Kenyan Cosmas Lagat and Ethiopia's Worknesh Alemu clinch men's and women's honours respectively at Mumbai Marathon with facile wins

Kenya's Cosmas Lagat breaks away from the field to leave a fair distance between him and his rivals during the elite menÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s full marathon event yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

First-timers - Kenya's Cosmas Lagat and Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia - stunned favourites Kuma Abera and Amane Gobena (both Ethopia) to grab the men's and women's honours respectively at the Tata Mumbai Marathon yesterday. Cosmas dominated the race, clocking 2:09:15, while Alemu clocked 2:25:45.

Heat was on

Though the athletes yesterday seemed happy with the pleasant 23C weather when the race began outside CST. It soared to 27C by the time the elite athletes touched the 42km-mark.



Elite women's marathon winner Worknesh Alemu (C) is flanked by second-placed Amane Gobena (L) and third-placed Birke Debela. Pic/Shadab Khan

The top male athletes ran neck-to-neck till the half-way mark after crossing the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with Abera leading the pack with the race clock on 1:03:45. Kenya's Jacob Kendagor, however, took the lead after 26 kms with a time reading 1:18:26. As the group scattered with 10 kms to go, Lagat, sprang a surprise at the Worli Sea Face where he took off for a dominating lead after the 35km stretch. That made it difficult for the pace-setters to keep up with the Kenyan. There was no looking back for him as he conquered the race, leaving his opponents way behind. Ethiopia's Aychew Bantie emerged 50 seconds behind Lagat to clock 2:10:05, while Akalnew Shumet, also from Ethiopia, finished third with a timing of 2:10:14.

Lagat, however, was nowhere near the course record of 2:08:35 set by compatriot Gideon Kipketar in 2016. For Lagat, winning the race was more important than breaking the course record. "I never thought about winning. In a 42km race you can't predict; anything can happen and anyone can leap from behind. I was ready to move quickly," Lagat said. The two-time Sevilla Marathon winner admitted falling in love with Mumbai and would like to return next year. "If I get an opportunity, I will surely come back and break the course record next year."

Ethiopian sweep

The women's race was a one-sided affair too with Ethiopian Alemu winning 24 seconds ahead of compatriot Gobena (2:26:09). Birke Debele finished third, clocking 2:26:39 as the African nation swept the category. "I've come here for the first time and was targetting a podium finish. I am very happy with the result," said Alemu. Asked how she plans to spend the R30 lakh prize money, the Ethiopian said, "I have a big family so I will invest it well."

