Mumbai Marathon 2019: Cricket trainer Kanchgar not happy with Sunday spell

Yogesh Kanchgar

Mumbai cricket team trainer Yogesh Kanchgar, who was busy on Saturday, overseeing the fitness of India pacers Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni and other Mumbai players completed the half marathon yesterday.

Kanchgar, 39, who had the experience of two full marathons, six half marathons, three Dream Runs apart from full marathons in Hyderabad, Bhopal and Satara, was however, not satisfied with his yesterday's timing of two hours, 28 minutes.

"Without a practice, you can say it's a good timing, but I am not satisfied. My best half marathon timing was one hour, 33 minutes - two years ago," Kanchgar told mid-day.

The professional trainer spoke on the benefits of running a marathon: "By running a marathon you are doing your cardiovascular training through which you train your heart. When I run, I get time for myself where I think and plan my growth."

