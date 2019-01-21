Mumbai Marathon 2019: Hirave hits a 'home' run with distance-running prize money

other-sports

Kalidas Hirave

Mumbai half marathon third-place India men's winner, Kalidas Hirave initially seemed a little disappointed with his finish, but he took it in his formidable stride. When you clock 1:06:38 over the 21-km, your stride had better be formidable!

Hirave said that the last time he competed in the Mumbai full marathon he had dropped out at the 25km mark because of cramps. This time too he got cramps but the LIC runner still managed a third place. The cramps notwithstanding, the runner had a lot to smile about. In October last year, the long-distance champ, who works in Pune, pumped in R20 lakh from his prize money in running events over the years, (he has been running for seven years) and has taken a loan too, to buy a home in Wai, which is on the way to Mahableshwar-Panchgani.

"I used to live in a room in Mandhardevi. Today, I am the owner of a 1,000-sq feet house," said Hirave with a smile. What can we say except, Wai-se choice of sport, Mr Hirave!

