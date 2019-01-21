Mumbai Marathon 2019: Mulund resident completes half marathon with artificial leg

other-sports

Six years ago, Madhav, 22, lost his leg in a car accident in his last year at school

Amogh Madhav poses after completing the half-marathon yesterday. Pic by Akshay Jagtap

Nothing can prevent a person who possesses willpower and determination. Mulund resident Amogh Madhav provided a perfect example of this at the Mumbai Marathon yesterday.

Madhav successfully completed his second half marathon yesterday with a prosthetic leg. When asked about the difficulty while running with an artificial leg, he replied, "It's not that difficult... it is all in the mind."

Six years ago, Madhav, 22, lost his leg in a car accident in his last year at school. "I had a car accident when I was 16. My arteries were damaged so they had to amputate the leg. We opted for a prosthetic leg which allowed me to run long distance," Madhav told mid-day.

Madhav, who participated in half-marathons, plays outdoor games such as cricket and football regularly. "Six to seven months after accident, he got a prosthetic leg and started moving independently. I used to run marathons. One day he asked me if he can join me. We started with 5km, but now he can run 21km. We have run almost 15 to 16 marathons together in the last three years," said Madhav's family friend Anil Pardeshi, who completed the race with him.

Madhav, who is currently interning with a digital marketing company, added: "My prosthetic foot was very weak. I was very lean so the doctor suggested I join a gym which led me to marathon running."

