Mumbai Marathon 2019: Timings, overview and other details

It has six different race categories - Full Marathon (42.195 kms), Half Marathon (21.097 kms), Senior Citizens Race (4.7 km), Dream Run (6.6 km), Champions with Disability category (2.1 km) and a newly added edition Open 10K run.

The Mumbai Marathon is an event that has a special place in everybody's heart. People from all around the world with different origins, cultures, race, religions and colour come together to be a part of this grand event. Mumbai Marathon has bagged the title of an IAAF Gold Label race and is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world by truly placing India on the global map of distance running.

The richest marathon in India with a prize pool worth USD $405,000, this event has six different race categories - Full Marathon (42.195 kms), Half Marathon (21.097 kms), Senior Citizens Race (4.7 km), Dream Run (6.6 km), Champions with Disability category (2.1 km) and a newly added edition Open 10K run. This event witnesses over 46,000 participants from amateurs to fitness lovers, business typhoons to Bollywood celebrities and also the world’s best distance runners taking the streets of Mumbai on this day.

The Marathon starts opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus and runs along many of the city’s classical locations such as Flora Fountain, Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Mahim Church, and of course the very majestic Bandra-Worli Sea link.

1. Full Marathon (42.195 km) starts at 05:30 am from CSMT and ends at 1:30 pm at Hazarimal Somani Marg

42 kms of scenic beauty to run alongside! Check out the official Full Marathon race route for #TMM2019.#BeBetter pic.twitter.com/ch7CyjVDBl — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 11, 2019



2. Half Marathon & Police Cup (21.097 km) starts at 05:30 am from Worli Dairy and ends at 09:00 am at Hazarimal Somani Marg

Runners, are you all laced up? Here is the route map for the #TMM2019 Half Marathon category! #BeBetter pic.twitter.com/WihV490fcy — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 11, 2019



3. Open 10K Run (10 km) starts at 06:20 am starts from CSMT & ends at 08:00 am at Hazarimal Somani Marg

RUNNERS! Get yourself familiarized with the Open 10K route map for #TMM2019. See you all at the start line!#BeBetter pic.twitter.com/0U1e17IjyK — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 16, 2019



4. Champions with Disability (1.5 km) starts at 07:25 am from CSMT & ends at 08:25 am at MG Road

All you champions participating at #TMM2019, here's presenting the official route map for the Champions with Disability race category. #BeBetter pic.twitter.com/FpmKywIH97 — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 16, 2019



5. Senior Citizens' Run (4.2 km) starts at 07:50 am from CSMT & ends at 08:50 am at Metro

It will be a sight to behold as our senior runners light up the streets on 20th January. Here is the route map for the #TMM2019 Senior Citizens' Run. #BeBetter pic.twitter.com/OsznTwXXYV — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 16, 2019



6. Dream Run (5.9 km) starts at 08:15 am from CSMT & ends at 11:30 am at Metro

Thousands of runners will be living their dream of participating at #TMM2019. Check out the official route map for the Dream run. #BeBetter pic.twitter.com/gLw8sYYKi0 — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 16, 2019

