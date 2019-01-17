Mumbai Marathon 2019: Timings, overview and other details

Jan 17, 2019, 13:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Mumbai Marathon is an event that has a special place in everybody's heart. People from all around the world with different origins, cultures, race, religions and colour come together to be a part of this grand event. Mumbai Marathon has bagged the title of an IAAF Gold Label race and is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world by truly placing India on the global map of distance running.

The richest marathon in India with a prize pool worth USD $405,000, this event has six different race categories - Full Marathon (42.195 kms), Half Marathon (21.097 kms), Senior Citizens Race (4.7 km), Dream Run (6.6 km), Champions with Disability category (2.1 km) and a newly added edition Open 10K run. This event witnesses over 46,000 participants from amateurs to fitness lovers, business typhoons to Bollywood celebrities and also the world’s best distance runners taking the streets of Mumbai on this day.

Overview

The Marathon starts opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus and runs along many of the city’s classical locations such as Flora Fountain, Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Mahim Church, and of course the very majestic Bandra-Worli Sea link.

Timings:

1. Full Marathon (42.195 km) starts at 05:30 am from CSMT and ends at 1:30 pm at Hazarimal Somani Marg


2. Half Marathon & Police Cup (21.097 km) starts at 05:30 am from Worli Dairy and ends at 09:00 am at Hazarimal Somani Marg


3. Open 10K Run (10 km) starts at 06:20 am starts from CSMT & ends at 08:00 am at Hazarimal Somani Marg


4. Champions with Disability (1.5 km) starts at 07:25 am from CSMT & ends at 08:25 am at MG  Road


5. Senior Citizens' Run (4.2 km) starts at 07:50 am from CSMT & ends at 08:50 am at Metro


6. Dream Run (5.9 km) starts at 08:15 am from CSMT & ends at 11:30 am at Metro

 

