Mumbai Marathon 2020: 64-year-old dies, seven others suffer heart attack

A participant jumps in joy as he crosses the Bandra Worli Sea Link during one of the races at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. Picture/Sameer Abedi

The 17tth edition of the Mumbai Marathon was a star-studded affair with over 55,000 runners taking over the streets of the maximum city and eminent personalities such as Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Ambani, Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Kiren Rijiju, Tiger Shroff, Rahul Bose gracing the event.

But in a shocking event, a 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while taking part in the Mumbai Marathon. The man identified as Gajanan Maljalkarm, a resident of Nalasopara is a retired officer of Canara Bank. After suffering from the cardiac arrest, Gajanan was immediately rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Dr. Gautam Bhanushali of the Bombay Hospital said that Gajanan had no pulse when he was brought to the Bombay Hospital. "He was immediately rushed here but was already dead," the doctor said, reports Indian Express.

According to preliminary information, the Gajanan, who was taking part in the senior citizen's race at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon collapsed after finishing the 4-kilometer mark. Although he was rushed to the nearby Bombay Hospital by volunteers, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was later taken for post mortem.

In the meanwhile, another runner, identified as Himanshu Thakker, 40, underwent angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack while running the Mumbai Marathon. While speaking to The Hindu, Anil Sharma, HOD Cardiology, Bombay Hospital who performed the angioplasty said, "The patient was stable after the procedure and would be soon discharged."

According to sources, a total of seven people suffered a heart attack during the run and were receiving treatment at the hospital. Dr. Sharma said that six others were brought to the hospital after they suffered problems such as high blood pressure. He further said, "They have been discharged after primary treatment."

