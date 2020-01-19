Mumbai Marathon 2020: 64-year-old dies, seven others suffer heart attack
Gajanan, who was taking part in the senior citizen's race at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon collapsed after finishing the 4-kilometer mark
The 17tth edition of the Mumbai Marathon was a star-studded affair with over 55,000 runners taking over the streets of the maximum city and eminent personalities such as Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Ambani, Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Kiren Rijiju, Tiger Shroff, Rahul Bose gracing the event.
But in a shocking event, a 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while taking part in the Mumbai Marathon. The man identified as Gajanan Maljalkarm, a resident of Nalasopara is a retired officer of Canara Bank. After suffering from the cardiac arrest, Gajanan was immediately rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Dr. Gautam Bhanushali of the Bombay Hospital said that Gajanan had no pulse when he was brought to the Bombay Hospital. "He was immediately rushed here but was already dead," the doctor said, reports Indian Express.
According to preliminary information, the Gajanan, who was taking part in the senior citizen's race at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon collapsed after finishing the 4-kilometer mark. Although he was rushed to the nearby Bombay Hospital by volunteers, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was later taken for post mortem.
In the meanwhile, another runner, identified as Himanshu Thakker, 40, underwent angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack while running the Mumbai Marathon. While speaking to The Hindu, Anil Sharma, HOD Cardiology, Bombay Hospital who performed the angioplasty said, "The patient was stable after the procedure and would be soon discharged."
According to sources, a total of seven people suffered a heart attack during the run and were receiving treatment at the hospital. Dr. Sharma said that six others were brought to the hospital after they suffered problems such as high blood pressure. He further said, "They have been discharged after primary treatment."
The 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon witnessed more than 55,000 runners taking part in different events. The event was flagged off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on the early hours on Sunday morning
(All Pictures/Shadab Khan, Sameer Abedi, Yogen Shah)
Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the Dream Run of the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. He was accompanied by State minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Finance minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray among others. The Dream Run, which is a 5.9 km race began from CSMT and ended at Metro Theatre on Mahatma Gandhi Road
In photo: Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to flag off the Dream Run race at the 17th edition of Mumbai Marathon
Yuva Sena chief and Minister for Environment, Tourism, and Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the half marathon. The 21.097 km race began from Worli dairy at 5.15 am. The full marathon and half marathon covered places such as the Bandra Worli Sealink, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Babulnath temple, Girgaon Chowpatty with the race ending at Azad Maidan
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya shared inside pictures from the marquee event. He said that the Mumbai Marathon truly brings the world to Mumbai. He also said that such global sporting events in Maharashtra will be a boost to tourism as well
The Mumbai Marathon event has six different race categories - Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), Senior Citizens Race (4.7 km), Dream Run (6.6 km), Champions with Disability category (2.1 km) and a newly added edition Open 10K run
In photo: Girish Bindra, running mentor and coach who has 14 ultramarathons and14 full marathons to his credit snapped at Mumbai Marathon
Hundreds of runners took part in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon to spread awareness regarding various social issues. From global warming crime against women and much more. Dressed up in their own unique campaigning style, participants were seen taking up social issues at the marque event
The 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon saw Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff taking center stage as the face of the event, while seven-time Olympic medalist and nine-time gymnastics world champion Shannon Miller was the international brand ambassador of the event
Indian supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was snapped at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. The Pinkathon ambassador was sporting a bib and was all set to run the marathon barefoot
Milind was complimented by his wife Ankita Konwar as the two participated in the Mumbai Marathon, thereby setting major fitness goals for new-age couples
The 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon saw elite runners - Indian and International taking center stage. Besides elite runners, the event witnessed over 50,000 participants from amateurs to fitness lovers, business typhoons to Bollywood celebrities taking to the streets of Mumbai on this day
Every year, the Mumbai Marathon is held on the third Sunday of January. The event which began in 2004 has attracted people from different walks of life, including celebrities, businessmen and movie stars taking to the streets of Mumbai to participate in the marquee race
From industrialists Anil Ambani to Bollywood actor Rahul Bose; from Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar to eminent personalities such as Uddhav Thackeray, Asif Bhamla, Aaditya Thackeray, Kiren Rijiju, Tiger Shroff also graced the event
Industrialists Anil Ambani was also seen taking part in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. The business magnate was seen sporting an all-black tracksuit as he completed the race in tune with the spirit of Mumbai
In photo: Anil Ambani snapped during his run at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon
The 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon saw defending champion Cosmos Lagat of Kenya leading the men's field in the full marathon race while Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia headlined the women's race of 42 km
Bollywood actor Rahul Bose was seen taking part in the Dream Run race of the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. The Dream Run is a 5.9 km race and is a non-timed fun run. Bollywood lyricist Gulzar was also present for the Dream Run with the children
In photo: Bollywood actor and fitness icon Tiger Shroff shows off the victory sign as he poses for the lenses
Bollywood heartthrob and fitness enthusiasts Tiger Shroff, who is the face of the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon was seen motivating the runners at the event
Muscle Man! Tiger Shroff, who was seen interacting with runners was also seen showing his biceps as he posed for the shutterbugs. While Tiger showed off his muscle power, Olympic medallists Shannon Miller was seen having a hearty laugh at the podium
Indian runners Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh won the Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's and Women's category respectively. While Ethiopia's Amane Beriso finished at the top in the International Elite Full Marathon Women's category
In photo: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar pose for a selfie during the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon
BJP leader and Spokesperson Asif Bhamla shared this picture from the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. The founder of Bhamla Foundation was seen posing for a picture with Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju
In photo: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray shares a light moment minutes before flagging off the Dream Raun race at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon
Indian speedsters Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh won the Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's and Women's category respectively at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. 22-year-old Derrara Hurisa from Ethiopia national won the Men's elite full marathon race. He created history as he finished the marathon in just 2:08:09
Following Derrara were Ayele Abshero and Birhanu Teshome who came in second and third respectively. In the picture, Derrara Hurisa, Ayele Abshero, and Birhanu Teshome show the thumbs-up sign as they pose for the lenses with Olympic medalist and nine-time gymnastics world champion Shannon Miller
In photo: Ethiopia's Amane Beriso finishes the International Elite Full Marathon Women's race in style
In photo: A participant jumps in joy as he crosses the Bandra Worli Sea Link during one of the races at the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon
In photo: Runners participating in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon are caught in a candid moment as they cross the Bandra Worli Sea Link
