Mumbai Marathon champ Gopi T keen to go faster

Gopi T unveils the Mumbai Marathon raceday jersey. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Army man and defending champion Gopi Thonakal is keen to better his timing at the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon in order to improve his chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gopi, 30, who created history by becoming the first Indian man to clinch the gold medal in the Asian Marathon Championships in 2017, clocked 2:16:51 to emerge as the fastest Indian at the last edition of the Mumbai Marathon. He now wants to better it on January 28.

"I have been practising for the Mumbai Marathon for the last six months. My aim to better my own mark. It's very crucial for me as it will help me in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics," Gopi said during an event to the launch the Asics race day jersey ahead of the 2019 Tata Mumbai Marathon at a city hotel yesterday.

This is Gopi's first association with a global brand and the runner said the financial help will be a big boost. "When I began participating in marathons in 2016, I faced a lot of financial difficulties. I couldn't even afford proper shoes as I also had my family's expenses to look after. But now, I can forget everything else and focus solely on my performance," said Gopi, who runs 210 kms a week in training.

