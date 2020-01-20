Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Amane Beriso misses course record by 18 seconds

Winner of the international elite women's category, Amane Beriso (2:24:51) of Ethiopia, was just 18 seconds outside the course record of 2:24:33 (set by Kenya's Valentine Kipketer in 2013) but was happy with her performance nevertheless. Beriso explained that though the course record was achievable, nerves got the better of her as she was making a comeback after a 15-month injury break. Despite fatigue, she managed to stay two minutes ahead of Kenya's Rodah Jepkorir (2:27:14) and Ethiopia's Haven Hailu (2:28:56).

"I was very nervous to start with since I had spent so much time without running. Around the 31-km mark, I felt confident and once I crossed 36 kms, I was sure I could win," said Beriso, who was being pushed by pace-setter Sylvester Kipketer to go for the course record, but failed.

"With one kilometre to go, Sylvester was pointing at his watch and told me that I could get the course record but I was tired. I tried but missed it by a few seconds," said Beriso, who pocketed USD 45000 (approx R31.9 lakh) for her effort.

