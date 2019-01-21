Mumbai Marathon: Go-getter Sudha Singh nails it

other-sports

Elite Indian runner sets new course record among compatriots en route to fulfilling objective of qualifying for Doha World Championships; finishes eighth overall

Sudha Singh at the finishline after setting a new course record among Indian athletes. Pic/Shadab Khan

Indian women elite runner Sudha Singh stepped on the South Mumbai roads yesterday morning with one objective in mind. No, it was not about winning the Mumbai Marathon, but achieving a qualification mark for the Doha IAAF World Championships in September.

Tough target

To achieve her Sunday aim, Sudha had to finish the 42km race under 2:37:00. The Raebareli athlete, also the defending champion, not only achieved the desired timing but also set a personal best of 2:34:55 (previous best 2:35:35 at Beijing World C'ships) to better the national course record of 2:37:29 held by OP Jaisha. Sudha finished first among Indian women and eight overall.

The other Indian women couldn't get near Sudha, who was almost three minutes ahead of Jyoti Gawte after crossing the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at the 20km mark, and 10 minutes ahead of Gawte after the 40km mark. Jyoti clocked 2:45:48 to come second among Indian women while Jigmet Dolma was third with 3:10:42.

Interestingly, Sudha resumed training only two months ago after a two-month break post the September 2018 Asian Games. "I was not thinking about winning here. I just wanted to qualify for the Worlds. I also didn't expect to break my personal best as my target was to somehow reach the qualification mark. I am very happy with my timing. Qualifying for the Worlds is one of the biggest things for me," said Sudha, the reigning Asian Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medal winner. The future appears encouraging. "If I can achieve this timing in Mumbai, I should do much better while competing with other athletes abroad," the three-time Mumbai Marathon champion said.

Doha challenge

Asked about her preparation for the World Championships, Sudha said, "I must continue my training and not take any breaks. Once you join the training camp, you do not go home for a year. Hence, I took a two-month break after the Asian Games."

