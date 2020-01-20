Mumbai Marathon: Runner dies, two others hospitalised

The Tata Mumbai Marathon saw some participants hospitalised with health issues, while one person died after a massive cardiac arrest. While 64-year-old Gajanan Manjalkar died, 16 others were rushed to various hospitals and two of them were admitted.

Manjalkar, a resident of Nalasopara, was a participant in the senior citizen run. Dr Vijay D'Silva, Director, Critical Care and Medical Affairs, Asian Heart Institute said, "A 64-year-old runner who had suffered a cardiac arrest near Garware Chowk was picked up by the ambulance on the route. After he was revived at the medical base camp, he was shifted to Bombay Hospital. He later died at the hospital."

The Marine Drive police have registered a case of accidental death. "His son Advait came to collect the body. Family members said that Manjalkar had diabetes and was on medication," said a police official.

Lloyd Mendonca, who was admitted with leg cramps, seen with his wife Fatima Sakarwala

Two other participants were also admitted at the hospital. While 51-year-old Sanjay Bafna suffered a stroke, 47-year-old Himanshu Thakkar suffered a heart attack. "One of them had chest pain, he was attended to at the medical base camp and diagnosed with a heart attack. He was shifted to Bombay Hospital. The second runner had suffered a brain stroke. He was also given preliminary treatment at the camp and shifted to Bombay Hospital," said Dr D'Silva. Another doctor said both patients are recovering well and will be kept under observation for 2-3 days.

Another participant, 39-year-old Lloyd Mendonca, a resident of Mulund, who participated with wife Fatima Sakarwala, was kept under observation. "After I finished my run, I was waiting for my wife to finish when I had cramps in my legs. When the pain continued for half an hour, the medics thought it was better to shift me to a hospital," he said. He said dehydration had caused cramps. A total of 55,322 people participated in the Mumbai Marathon as per Asian Heart Institute, and 1,350 of them needed minor medical assistance.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates