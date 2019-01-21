Mumbai Marathon: This is for 'didi' looking on from heaven, says runner Manju Yadav

other-sports

Manju Yadav grimaces in pain. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The outstanding feature of any marathon is the spirit of resilience, determination and courage it brings out in every competitor, elite or amateur. That is a big part of why this event is so compelling, since it is not just a race but a slice of life.

The third place winner in the women's 21km category, Manju Yadav struggled to hold back her tears during her run. She revealed, "I lost my elder sister on January 3 this year, from Multiple Sclerosis [MS]-related complications. I ran this half marathon in her memory. The last few days of training and focus helped me come out of the dark abyss I slid into. I thought to myself that going out and running will help me combat my depression," explained the long distance runner, who now wants to focus on the marathon as a prime event.

Manju's 1.25:11 timing in the category was stupendous considering she achieved this under severe strain. "I just hope my sister Saroj Yadav was watching from above," said Bhopal-based Manju as she tried valiantly not to break down. "I am going to immerse myself in training, to combat the turmoil in my life."

