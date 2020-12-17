Mumbai: Marine Drive's Parsi Gate might be moved only 10-15 metres

The fate of Parsi Gate at Marine Drive continues to be in limbo as the BMC is yet to finalise on its relocation. The civic body had submitted a proposal to the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC), seeking its suggestions, but was told to get clarity from the community itself. Sources suggest that the new location is likely to be nearly and on the promenade itself.

Around six months ago, the BMC had written to the Bombay Parsi Punchayet and community members for their views on the shifting to make way for the Coastal Road.

An official said, "It was earlier suggested to move the gates further south of the promenade. Later there were suggestions to move it just 10-15 metres from the current spot. We are checking if that is feasible."

"However, the MHCC asked the Coastal Road project department to seek clarity from the community and BPP trustees and submit a final proposal after a place for relocation is decided," said an official from the department.

Chief Engineer Vijay Nigot said, "We are yet to hear from the Parsi community and once that is done we will process further work." Meanwhile, the BPP has been making efforts to ensure that the Gate remains where it is. They recently approached Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and the meeting was helpful, trustees said. Viraf Mehta of the BPP, said, "If at all it has to be moved, we are making efforts to keep it as close to the original place as possible."

