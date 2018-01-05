Mumbai: Marol blaze damages 30 to 40 percent of building's electrical wiring

It may take over two days to restore power supply at Andheri's Maimoon Manzil as the blaze damaged 30 to 40 per cent of the building's electrical wiring

Power officials said that the corridors, walls and floors have to be dried before the wires are changed at Maimoon Manzil. Pic/ Sayed Sameer Abedi

The tragic blaze at the Marol residential building, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday, didn't just snuff out four lives, it also plunged the entire C-Wing of the Maimoon Manzil in Saifi Park Colony into darkness. According to residents of the Andheri building, power supply to the complex was shut during the rescue operation. But, over 24 hours since the incident, electricity is yet to return to the Andheri building.

Yahya Cutleriwala, 57, who resides on the second floor of the building, said, "The fire officials shut the power supply to the building as soon as they arrived at the spot to contain the blaze without further hindrances. But, the firemen poured a huge quantity of water around the incident spot, which seems to have damaged the electrical wiring of the building."

Cutleriwala informed that Maimoon Manzil residents had reached out to Reliance Energy about the issue. "The Reliance officials immediately arrived at our building to check the wiring. They offered a temporary solution to the power issue. But, we discussed among ourselves, and decided that instead of risking our lives again, it's better to move out of the building for a few days so that the Reliance officials can change the cables and wires."

According to sources at Reliance Energy, around 30 to 40 per cent of the electrical wiring was damaged in the blaze. "The corridors, walls and floors have to be dried before the wires are changed. The officials said that it would take them two to three days to restore power supply in the C-Wing," Cutleriwala said.

mid-day visited the building last night to see most of the residents moving out of the housing complex. A resident of the building said, "While some families are moving to nearby hotels, some have chosen to live with their relatives till power supply to the building is restored."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go