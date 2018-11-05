Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in chemical factory in Ambernath; four injured

national

One suburban train and a long-distance were caught up on the tracks for a while due to the fire due to the fire breaking out

A screen grab from the video

A Major fire broke out in a chemical factory between Ambernath and Badlapur Railway station. The incident occurred at around 3 pm in the afternoon. Soon after the fire took place, the traffic on Down line was stopped from 3.53 hours beyond Ambernath due to heavy smoke as a precautionary measure but after some time the serviced resumed. The fire that broke is not so far but just 500 meters away from the railway station. The fire department is trying to douse off the fire.

According to the sources, four people are injured due to the fire and as a precautionary measure Central

railway halted train services in the area as its tracks are about 100 metres away from the site of incident. A Fire Brigade official from Ambernath MIDC said that the blaze was reported at around 2pm from the Persia Chemical Factory situated in Morivali MIDC, over 60 kilometres from here. Personnel, fire engines and tankers from fire brigade units of Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar have been rushed to the site, he added. Senior Inspector K G Chavan of Ambernath police station said that four workers were injured.

"There were 13 workers inside the factory at the time of fire and all started running when it broke out. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger," Chavan said. He said that the fire is under control and cooling operations were underway. CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi informed that the

Down line between Ambernath and Badlapur was shut between 3:53pm and 4:20pm as a precautionary measure due to the thick fumes emanating from the fire.



One suburban train and a long-distance one were caught up on the tracks for a while due to the fire, he said, adding that no service was cancelled as yet. Senior inspector Chavan informed that a case was being

registered, adding that MIDC officials and factory inspectors were on the spot.

Also Read: Watch Video: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra Slums, No Casualties Reported

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates