Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Jogeshwari godown, no injuries

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 09:59 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The blaze erupted in the godown located in the industrial area near Ram Mandir road around 3.30 am.

(Photo: Anurag Ahire)
A fire broke out at a godown in an industrial estate in suburban Goregaon early Thursday morning, a civic official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

"It was a level-2 fire. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about five hours. No one was injured in the fire," the official said. Cooling operations were underway at the spot, he said, adding that cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

