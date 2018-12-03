Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Aarey Colony, fire tenders on spot

Dec 03, 2018, 21:29 IST | PTI

The spot is an open plot adjacent to Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in Goregaon which is in the vicinity of Aarey Colony

A fire broke out Monday near the IT Park in suburban Goregaon, a fire brigade official said.

The spot is an open plot adjacent to Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in Goregaon which is in the vicinity of Aarey Colony, the biggest green lung in the metropolis.

Fire brigade control room received the information about the blaze at 6.30 PM, the official said, adding that fire engines and two water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

Various agencies including the police are being informed about the fire, the official said, adding that efforts are on to put out the flames.

