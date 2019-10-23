MENU

Mumbai: Massive traffic jam on JVLR, commuters inconvenienced

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 13:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to alert citizens and informed them that traffic was being diverted from - Gandhinagar and Bindumadhav Chowk.

Image tweeted by @MumbaiMetro3
Image tweeted by @MumbaiMetro3

The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on Wednesday witnessed a heavy traffic jam and inconvenienced commuters, after a Metro machine broke down at Adani Company (Westbound), JVLR.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to alert citizens and informed them that traffic was being diverted from - Gandhinagar and Bindumadhav Chowk. They requested commuters to use SCLR for Western Suburban.

Meanwhile, office-goers had to bear the brunt of the jam. People took to Twitter to share their plight and a number of cars were waiting to join the highway.

Mumbai Metro also put out an apology to the inconvenience caused and said their team was working on it.

