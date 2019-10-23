Mumbai: Massive traffic jam on JVLR, commuters inconvenienced

The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on Wednesday witnessed a heavy traffic jam and inconvenienced commuters, after a Metro machine broke down at Adani Company (Westbound), JVLR.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to alert citizens and informed them that traffic was being diverted from - Gandhinagar and Bindumadhav Chowk. They requested commuters to use SCLR for Western Suburban.

All commuter please note -



Traffic is slow-moving due to Metro machine breakdown at Adani Company( Westbound), JVLR. Hence traffic is diverted from - Gandhinagar and Bindumadhav Chowk. Please use SCLR for Western Suburban. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, office-goers had to bear the brunt of the jam. People took to Twitter to share their plight and a number of cars were waiting to join the highway.

@myBESTBus why there's no bus for Andheri from Seepz.. peoples are waiting from last 30 minutes at Gautam Nagar stop, some buses are passing but not halting at the stop..crowd is increasing. — Vishnu Sunar (@vish_soni) October 23, 2019

More images of trailer break down on JVLR near Reliance energy training centre since morning. https://t.co/ei3qAvwrxp pic.twitter.com/sUX3jF1Vix — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) October 23, 2019

Mumbai Metro also put out an apology to the inconvenience caused and said their team was working on it.

We regret the inconvenience caused. The TBM movement began past midnight as per permission by traffic police however it cld not be completed on time due to adverse weather & slushy road. Our team is currently on grnd resolving the situation & it shld be normalised soon. https://t.co/ghrII36y7B — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 23, 2019

