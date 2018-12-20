Mumbai: Matunga residents complain of BMC's digging work at anytime of the day

national

Locals of Matunga West, near DG Ruparel College, complain of continuous digging work; civic body is at it though the traffic dept permission has lapsed

Work was on in full swing at the site at Matunga West when this reporter visited. Pic/Rane Ashish

Mumbaikars are fed up of excavations in the name of either the metro, or road repairs, or sewerage and drainage work, water supply etc. Now residents of Matunga West, near DG Ruparel College, are complaining of continuous digging without heed to time of day or night. mid-day has found that the digging work is also being carried out though traffic police's permission for it has lapsed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is laying a sewerage system at the site, using a new micro-tunneling technology. However, this is being done in violation of the traffic department permission, as it is being carried out on the ever busy Senapati Bapat Road even during peak hours. The traffic department had initially permitted the work only at night. Locals allege that it is also causing traffic congestion on Senapati Bapat Road.

The initial permission for carrying out this work which is spread over a 1 km area, was from October 12 to December 12, as per the NOC of the traffic department, a copy of which is with mid-day. mid-day visited the junction of Bal Govindas Road and Senapati Bapat Road, where the work is on. The NOC from the Mumbai Traffic Police states that the work should be carried out between 12.00 am and 6.00 am which clearly was not the case, with the work going on in full swing at 5.00 pm.

Ghanshyam Mulani, an activist, local resident and a BJP south Central Mumbai District President (Sindhi Cell), said, "I have complained to the senior authorities of traffic police and also written to government officials but still there is no respite. I demand that action be taken against the traffic authorities for not following up with the issues and allowing gross violations time and again. This is completely irresponsible on the part of the BMC to carry out work in such a manner."

'Permissions already sought'

However, a senior officer from BMC said that the application for renewal of permissions was already by them, and it should be approved within two to three days. BMC's G north ward officer, AG Khairnar only said, "We have asked the concerned staff to fast track the work so that there isn't any inconvenience to

anyone."

Traffic official says

Traffic Police Inspector from Dadar, Sujata Shejale said, "I am not aware off hand if the permissions were renewed. But generally they (BMC) will not work without permissions, in case of something like this. I will ask officers to get it checked."

