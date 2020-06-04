Mumbai Rains: City may have light to moderate rains in next 24 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Nisarga crossed Mumbai on Tuesday as the city witnessed heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the city on Wednesday. The weather agency went on to say that isolated heavy rainfall was expected in certain areas. IMD further predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall in the city and suburbs of Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

As it hit Maharashtra's coast on Tuesday, Cyclone Nisarga largely spared Mumbai but caused much damage in other coastal areas like Alibaug, Murud and coastal villages in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Strong winds lashed Raigad and Ratnagiri coast on Wednesday morning, and the intensity increased towards the afternoon.

A panoramic view at Western Express Highway, Kandivli in Mumbai on June 4, 2020.

In Shrivardhan, a beach town in Raigad district many trees collapsed and houses and vehicles got damaged as the cyclone swept past. In Mumbai's Gorai and Manori villages, the civic body, along with police and social workers had arranged shelters for people at a school.

The cyclone made landfall in Raigad district and spared Mumbai of serious damage. Colaba recorded 23 mm of rain while Santacruz recorded 12 mm rainfall till 4 pm and the wind speed was recorded at 26 km per hour — considered moderate breeze raising dust. While the Mumbai civic body was worried about water logging at the low lying areas in the city, there wasn't a single instance reported. There were nine cases of house/parts of houses collapsing and 39 cases of electric short circuits.

In Navi Mumbai, officials said the cyclonic storm caused minimal damage to properties of residents, thanks to the preparedness and timely intervention of the corporations of Navi Mumbai and Panvel. No lives were lost or injuries were reported in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, they added. Two people lost their lives, while three others were injured, due to Cyclone Nisarga in Pune district on June 3, state officials said.

A BEST bus on the streets of Mumbai as rain lashes the city on Thursday. Pic: Satej Shinde

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated, Mumbai along with Thane and Palghar will experience rain and thundershowers from June 1 to June 4. The weather agency further stated that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain occurring in parts of Mumbai and Thane on June 3 and June 4. In Palghar, a red warning was issued on June 3 and June 4 with probability of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

