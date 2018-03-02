Mumbai: Mayor appreciates Radio City's initiative to enhance visibility of speedbreakers

Voicing his admiration for the initiative, Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, "The idea of celebrating Holi with a social cause is a great thought."

Radio City launched '#BlackandWhiteHoli', an initiative aimed at improving road safety in Mumbai. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents caused due to unclearly marked speed breakers and zebra crossings. The campaign was launched in collaboration with ‘Chal Rang De’, a non-profit organization on a mission to make Mumbai gorgeous again, to paint speed breakers in black and white, thereby enhancing their visibility.

Voicing his admiration for the initiative, Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “The idea of celebrating Holi with a social cause is a great thought. Numerous lives are lost, families are affected due to road mishaps and there is an immediate need to take action. Painting speed breakers and zebra crossings is a simple yet effective way to prevent road accidents."

He also added, "BlackandWhiteHoli is a great demonstration of how private and Government bodies can come together to improve lives of citizens. Our association with Radio City this Holi, is a true depiction of leveraging the power of radio to introduce efficient governance and bring about a positive change in our city.’’

A recent study showed that around 30% of road accidents take place because of lack of visibility of speed breakers and zebra crossings. Additionally, around 42% people get an E-challan for overstepping lines at zebra crossings. The campaign aims to reduce these occurrences by addressing this pressing social issue by bringing together the spirit of Mumbai.

