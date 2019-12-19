Mumbai: Mayor inaugurates already available thali at BMC canteen

The Rs 10 thali board which has been installed at the BMC canteen

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, on Thursday, inaugurated Rs 10 meal at BMC canteen. But the interesting part is that the canteen already had Rs 10 lunch on their menu card for years. After assuring Rs 10 meal in the Shiv Sena manifesto of the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the state government hasn't formally launched it.



The menu of the BMC canteen already shows lunch thali at Rs 10

But Sena workers and leaders have started the meal at various places on small scales. Kishori Pednekar launched the scheme for BMC employees and officers on Thursday afternoon. The boards with a photo of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray were put in the canteen which announced the meal scheme.

But a few meters away, a board of menu of the canteen already shows a lunch at Rs 10. The 22 number of items in the lunch includes two vegetables, one daal, one rice, and 2 chapati and available at Rs 10 only. The Sena meal includes two chapatis, rice, dal, and one vegetable.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates