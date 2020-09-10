Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. She said she is asymptomatic and will remain in home isolation.

In a tweet, she said, “I tested positive for covid antigen. It was positive. There are no symptoms. I am isolating myself at home on the advice of a doctor.”

— Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) September 10, 2020

Maharashtra on Wednesday touched a new high of coronavirus cases even as deaths remained in the high ranges like most days in September. With a record 23,816 new cases, the state's total zoomed to 967,349 cases. Adding 325 more fatalities, the state's death toll shot up to 27,787.

There was one death roughly every 4 minutes and a staggering 992 new cases added every hour to the state's tally.

The state's recovery rate again dropped from 71.26 per cent to 70.96 per cent, while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.87 per cent on Wednesday.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the past 30 days, with 43 fatalities Mumbai's death toll rose to 7,985 while the number of corona cases shot up by another high of 2,227 to 160,744.

