Mumbai: MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee to get new members

The Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will soon be a full-fledged committee. Currently, there are only two CIC members — Mumbai's chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Amol Muzumdar [both former Mumbai Ranji trophy-winning captains]. MCA's acting joint secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar yesterday said that new members will be added to the CIC.

"As there are only two persons left in the CIC, the CoA has taken a decision to fill the vacant places. The names will be finalised soon. Also, the Ranji probables will be announced in a couple of days ," said Khanvilkar. It's the CIC that will appoint Mumbai's senior team coach, its support staff and selection panel across age groups. Agarkar and Muzumdar met the MCA's Committee of Administrators (CoA) to discuss the forthcoming season. CoA member former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gokhale told mid-day that the meeting was fruitful.

