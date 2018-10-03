Mumbai: Medical admission racket mastermind, aide arrested

crime

They have been identified as Shyam Hariprasad Yadav alias R K Singh, 36, and his associate Anand Changdev Aghav, 32

The mastermind and his accomplice behind the medical admission fraud case registered at Powai police station were arrested in Bengaluru and brought to Mumbai. They have been identified as Shyam Hariprasad Yadav alias R K Singh, 36, and his associate Anand Changdev Aghav, 32.

The police said one more accused, Abhishek Singh, is yet to be arrested. "They had been running an organised racket by taking lakhs from medical aspirants on the false promise of admission into MBBS colleges in Belgaum, Bengaluru and Kolhapur. To trap the victims, they even got newspaper ads printed," said a senior officer, adding that they had been operating since 2015 from a rented office premises in Powai Plaza. They had fled from there after finding out that parents had started approaching the police.

Bharati Joshi, 53, had lodged the first complaint on June 13, alleging the fraudsters had duped her of Rs 32 lakh after promising to get her child admission in a medical college in Karnataka. The second complaint had come on June 27; the complainant was conned of Rs 15 lakh. After zonal DCP N D Reddy formed a team, an informer gave a tip-off that Yadav and Aghav had been arrested in Bengaluru in an attempt to murder case, finally bringing an end to the chase. The police are scanning the accused's bank accounts besides probing the money trail.

