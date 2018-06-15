Mumbai: Medical interns march at Sion Hospital for hike in stipend

A senior spokesperson from Sion Hospital said, "The strike hasn't hampered the hospital's services. The interns' demand is justified. All doctors are in support of them."

The silent march held at Sion Hospital campus. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Strengthening the protest that is being held by over 2,800 medical interns of government hospitals from across the state since Wednesday, to protest against the government's failure in keeping its promise of increasing their stipend, their counterparts from the civic-run Sion Hospital staged a silent march at the hospital premises on Thursday. The 105 interns started the march from the Dean's office and ended it at the casualty building.

Voicing their displeasure over the meager '6,000 they get as stipend, some of the interns said they were finding it difficult to manage their expenses in a city like Mumbai. Moreover, they have been waiting for the hike since May, when the state health minister promised to take steps in the matter. Dr Pratik Shahare, an intern from Nagpur, said, "It's difficult to manage our expenses with the stipend that we currently get. Sometimes when we go for outdoor duty, we have to pay for travel expenses from our own pockets."

Dr Aditya Yerandikar, an intern representative from the hospital, said, "During emergencies we work more than our scheduled hours. Other doctors who work for extra hours are paid more. We give our best and yet are paid such a meager amount." "We have waited enough for the hike and it's time the government fulfills its promise. Or else, we'll continue the strike," said Dr Darshan Kalal, President of Association of State Medical Interns.

As the interns are on strike, the resident doctors of Sion are facing a tough time. "We already have a lot of work on hand. Moreover, Sion Hospital receives more patients during monsoon. At the moment we are doing all the work, as the interns are gone. It's difficult especially during emergencies," said Dr Sushant Kurhade, a junior resident doctor.

Meanwhile, Dr Avinash Supe, director of Medical Education, BMC, said, "The authorities have given assurance to the interns. There is a procedure that needs to be followed in such cases. It's just a matter of time." A senior spokesperson from Sion Hospital said, "The strike hasn't hampered the hospital's services. The interns' demand is justified. All doctors are in support of them."

Rs 6k

Stipend that the interns get

2,800

Number of medical interns of government-run hospitals on strike

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates