Mumbai: Medical shop workers allowed to board local trains

Pharma company staffers, in addition to pathological and lab testing employees, will now be allowed to board local trains on Western Railway (WR) as per a fresh order issued on September 5. However, on Central Railway (CR), only those who can procure QR code passes can board local trains.

A WR internal note said pharma staffers can board locals with proper journey tickets and identity cards. Sources added that they can now begin the process of applying for a QR-code based e-pass as per existing conditions.

On August 3, the Maharashtra State Chemist and Druggist Association (MSCDA) had submitted a list of over 2,000 staff and owners of wholesale pharmacies in the city to the police but were refused permission for railway passes. Later, they threatened to go on strike and shut down chemist shops across the city.

The essential service special local trains are currently being run for a limited number of categories.

Panchavati Express to begin from Sept 12

The CR announced that it was starting the Manmad-Mumbai special express train (Panchavati Express), from September 12 as a part of Unlock 4 measures.

