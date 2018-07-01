Mumbai, meet Subodh Jaiswal! Former RAW officer is our new top cop

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes over the reins of the city from DD Padsalgikar

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985 batch officer, took charge as the new commissioner of police (CP), Mumbai, on Saturday evening. Previous CP DD Padsalgikar will take charge as director general of police (Maharashtra), as earlier incumbent, SC Mathur, retired on Saturday.

Jaiswal, 55, graduated with a BA in English degree from DAV College in Chandigarh and then earned an MBA in Business administration from Punjab University. Before this posting, Jaiswal was with the RAW, India's premier spy agency. He was posted in Aurangabad and Osmanabad as additional superintendent of police and then as superintendent of police (SP) in naxal affected Gadchiroli. He was also additional commissioner of police, Central region, in Mumbai and deputy inspector general (DIG) in the ATS. In June 2008, he left for Central deputation to RAW as joint secretary in the cabinet secretariat, with DG rank. He now returns to Mumbai as CP.



Jaiswal was the DIG in the special investigating team (SIT) that probed the Abdul Karim Telgi fake stamp paper racket, in which several IPS officers and politicians were arrested. He was additional CP in Mumbai when politician Pramod Mahajan was murdered by his brother in Worli. He was also in the ATS during the 2006 serial train bombings and the 2006 Malegaon blasts.

Among his colleagues, he is considered to be honest and incorruptible. However, Jaiswal may not have a long stint as CP as Padsalgikar officially retires as DGP in August. With Jaiswal being the next senior-most officer, her would progress to the DGP's position. But, word is that Padsalgikar could get an extension and Jaiswal's tenure may last eight months to a year. However, officials said, with his track record, the state government may want to continue with him for a longer time.

Politically, many say the Shiv Sena dislikes Jaiswal as he had probed the Telgi case in which many of the cops arrested had a rapport with the party. Also, when the Zee office was attacked, there were allegations of him going after the sainiks, a charge he has denied in private.