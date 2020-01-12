Mumbai: Mega explosion in Boisar MIDC leaves five dead

At least five people were reported dead, and around six seriously injured, when a blast took place in the reactor of a company situated in the Boisar MIDC on Saturday at around 7.30 pm.

The magnitude of the blast was so large that people living in the neighbouring areas heard it and even felt tremors. According to police sources, the blast took place in the reactor of Ank Pharma Pvt Ltd, which was initially known as Tara Nitrate. The blast occurred as the staff was conducting a test. The employees working during the testing died on the spot. The owner of the company was also present at the time of the incident, and has been seriously injured. His condition is said to be critical. Two other companies were affected due to the blast and one under-construction building collapsed. The workers there got trapped under the debris.

The local fire brigade and police officials rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to various nearby hospitals, said Palghar SP Gaurav Singh.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, a statement from his office said. He was monitoring the relief and rescue operation himself, it added.

