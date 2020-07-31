Mumbai: Member of Arun Gawli's gang kills self in Taloja jail toilet

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 36-year-old man, who was an alleged member of underworld don Arun Gawli’s gang, committed suicide in Taloja Jail on Wednesday night. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased, identified as Dinesh Laxman Narkar alias Dinya, was arrested on July 10 for assaulting his wife.

Taloja jail superintendent Kaustubh Kurlekar was quoted as saying that Narkar was found dead inside the toilet by a prison guard at 9 pm on Wednesday. He was charged with attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the NM Joshi Marg police station after he attacked his wife with a sharp object.

The police officials at the NM Joshi police station and his brother have been informed about the death.

An inspector from Kharghar police station was quoted as saying that Narkar was sent to Taloja Jail on July 20 after he was tested negative for COVID-19. “The prison guard, who found him in the toilet, took him to the jail hospital, but he was declared brought dead on arrival at around 9:20 pm on Wednesday,” he added.

The inspector also said that his body would be handed to his family members after his postmortem is conducted.

Narkar, a resident of Sanjivani Prasad building at Prabhadevi, has had several run-ins with the police in the past. In March 2007, he was arrested along with Gawli and other gang members for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, in which he was later acquitted.

Narkar was also arrested in November 2018 for attacking a cop in an inebriated state.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news