Mumbai: Member of Parliament buys ambulance for Diva station from fund

national

Local residents had been fighting for the basic amenity after seeing over a hundred rail-related accidents in the past six months

The ambulance that will help ferry accident victims at Diva station

Diva station has finally got an ambulance, after local member of parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde, donated it. Local residents had been fighting for the basic amenity after seeing over a hundred rail-related accidents in the past six months.

Shinde had told mid-day he would help provide an ambulance for Diva station from his official fund and did so within two days. mid-day had reported about the lack of this basic emergency service, 'Diva station devoid of ambulances' on October 24.

In the past six months, residents were forced to take the injured or bodies of persons killed in train accidents by rickshaw, or tempo, or even by packed trains. Diva resident and activist Adesh Patil said, "Residents and GRP were happy to see the ambulance near the station. They would wonder how to ferry the injured or those killed. For now the questioned has been solved."

A local resident, Santosh said, "It was the railways' responsibility to provide the ambulance but they did not do so, though they had seen the problems faced by us. But we are happy at least one politician did the needful." Thane GRP SPI, R Shirtode said, "A major problem faced by our officials has been resolved."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates