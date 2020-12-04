Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz to hold classic car rally on Dec 13 in Bandra

The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR), which has over the years, become part of Mumbai's winter tradition, will be held on Sunday, December 13 at the Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

The MBCCR was first organised by Autocar India in association with Mercedes-Benz in 2014. A consistent and growing participation from owners of rare, impeccably maintained Mercedes-Benz cars has made the event not only one of India's premier classic car show but has also put it on the global classic car enthusiasts' map .

The 7th Edition of MBCCR, which will adhere to strict COVID-19 regulations and protocols, will see a spectacular line of cars, including every generation of the Mercedes-Benz SL, S-Class, and E-Class in almost every body style. These will be accompanied by several Mercedes-Benz convertibles made between 1950 and 1990, along with rare models such as the Nurburg and the 170V range.



Route map of the classic car rally which will be held on December 13 at Taj Lands End, Bandra

The participating cars will drive in a convoy over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) from Taj Lands End to Worli Dairy and back. This year's event is themed around resilience, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will attend the event.

The event will pay tribute to Mumbai's women frontline workers who have contributed to the fight against COVID-19. The frontline workers will be felicitated by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"This year’s edition of the MBCCR will as always, be a rolling museum on wheels. It will see cars as old as 100 years, and what better way to showcase resilience than with these classics which have withstood the test of time?" said rally curator and Autocar India classic car expert Perseus Bandrawalla.

