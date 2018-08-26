Mumbai Metro 3: MMRDA launches metro line girder in Goregaon East

national

The grider was installed over Mrinal Gore flyover in the wee hours so as to not to create any inconvenience to commuters

The girder is installed over the Mrinal Gore flyover in Goregaon East

In an important development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has successfully launched the girder of the Dahisar East-Andheri East metro line over Mrinal Gore flyover in Goregaon East. The launch was carried out in two phases over August 19 and 20.

MMRDA joint project director Dilip Kawatkar said, "There were several challenges in this due to uncharted utilities like electric cables, MTNL lines, water lines in major foundation, and heavy traffic. Therefore, it had to be planned well." According to sources, the launch was carried after a week of planning, which included a detailed study of the route and the surrounding area.

The precast U-girders were transported from the Wadala casting yard through multi axle trailer to Goregaon via Western Express Highway. "The U-girder was launched between 2 am and 6 am.

The flyover was blocked for traffic for two hours over the next two days. Around 30 skilled labourers and 25 traffic marshals were deployed for this activity. The entire work was carried out in presence of MMRDA officials, consultants and the contractor's engineering team," he added. The girder weighs around 114 metric tonnes (MT). In the past, the MMRDA has successfully launched the monorail girder over the Lalbaug flyover, and one near Wadala.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bombay HC Allows MMRCL To Carry Out Metro III Work During Night

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates