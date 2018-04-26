Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide's tweet about noise at Wankhede stirs up storm

Ashwini Bhide takes a dig at activists, saying the Wankhede stadium was noisy on T20 night, deletes tweet after outrage



Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide's tweet has made a big noise on Twitter, after she complained about the din from T20 matches at Wankhede stadium. It didn't take long for Twitterati to hit back at her with jokes about how Metro III's construction work had been making a far worse racket.



MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide's deleted tweet

Bhide, managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), tweeted on Tuesday, questioning why people did not protest against the noise from the ongoing T20 matches at Wankhede. For months, citizens have railed against the loud drilling along the Metro 3 alignment, which is to be Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor. The route has also met the ire of citizens because it will result in over 3,000 trees being cut in Aarey Colony — the green lungs of the city.

Bhide's concerns about the T20 noise rang hollow, and soon enough, citizens laughed it off with jokes about the noise from Metro 3's construction work. Some pointed out that while the T20 was only for a few days, the Metro construction had been going on for months. Bhide eventually deleted her tweet. Despite attempts Bhide was not available for comment.

