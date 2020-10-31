Mumbai Metro line 2A: Steel girder 51-metres long launched over pillars

The alignment at the location where the girder has been launched, has a curve with a 700 metres radius, but the 51 mts steel girder is straight. PICS/Satej Shinde

In what can be called an important achievement, the MMRDA has successfully launched a 51-metres long steel girder over the pillars of the Dahisar-D N Nagar Metro line 2A on New Link Road in Kandivli. The interesting part is that the alignment at the location where the girder has been launched, has a curve with a 700 metres radius, but the 51 mts steel girder is straight.

"The girder was launched successfully on Line 2A alignment between Mahavir Nagar and Shimpoli station. This is a special span of 51 mts in steel due to utilities between P265 and P266," said an MMRDA official. The normal span between two girders is 25 to 28 metres but this girder is almost double the size.

To accommodate the curve in the alignment, the steel span is wider and outside the U girder. Therefore, the gap is visible due to the larger width of steel girder.

Both the spans are placed on bearings.

Metro Line 2A from Dahisar to D N Nagar is an 18.589 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations. It will provide interconnectivity between the Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)) and the proposed Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

It will also facilitate smooth and efficient interchange with the suburban rail system and MRT system at Dahisar and D N Nagar. It will provide connectivity between the Western, Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai.

Once operational, the metro will reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions. The completion of this work is a major milestone in MMRDA's target for trial runs of Metro Line-2A by January, 2021.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news