Mumbai Metro now ready for new normal. Are you getting on?

Travel could get easier for Mumbaikars. Operations of the Mumbai Metro, on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line, were announced on October 15, and will be open to all except those who are unwell. The service will run between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm. The good news for metro card holders is that they would be able to use the existing balance on their cards by updating the card at the customer care desks at the stations.

Speaking about the move, Abhay Kumar Mishra, CEO MMOPL and President Transportation, said, "The services will begin after seven months. We have taken important measures and all the norms of social distancing will be followed. We want the support of the commuters."

MMOPL officials also informed that during lockdown, 300 people were looking after the maintenance of the stations. As a precautionary measure, all the touch points at stations will be disinfected every two hours, and the entire staff of MMOPL has been trained for the same.

At every station, there will be health check-up kiosks set up at entry points, where body temperature scanning will be done, and people without masks will not be allowed to enter the station or train. While interacting with the media, Mishra said that the plastic tokens have been discontinued and commuters will have to use Paper QR ticket, mobile tickets. The validity of the smart cards of passengers who have balance journeys left, will be extended. Misra said that passengers travelling should follow all the guidelines of social distancing that have been issued by the government.

"Within the train, floor stickers indicating where to stand, alternate seating, have been pasted. After each trip, the train will be sanitised," said Mishra. The temperature inside the metro coach will be between 25-27 degree celsius and the trains will make around 200 trips per day.

If travelling by Metro, follow these instructions

. Do not travel if unwell

. Wear mask at all times

. Follow social distancing

. Co-operate for temperature check at entry

. Use mobile QR tickets

. Stand at marked/designated places

