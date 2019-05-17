Mumbai Metro One aims to boost cashless Metro travel

national

The commuters on Mumbai Metro One commuters can now start paying by debit/credit cards for their ticketing needs at Metro stations. This facility is available for all kinds of ticketing products including the Single Journey Token / Return Journey Token. This new initiative will definitely be of immense support for nearly 4.5 lakh commuters of Mumbai Metro One, who travel on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor.

Payment gateway 'Instamojo' is the technology partner facilitating this cashless initiative where there is no need for POS (Point Of Sale) terminal. Moreover, there is no need to install any payment app in the commuter’s smart phone which effectively becomes E-POS i.e. Electronic Point Of Sale. The commuter can visit any of Metro ticket counters, scan the static QR code or type the URL (displayed at the counter), enter his/her credit/debit card details, make the payment, collect his/her ticket/recharge his/her smart card and travel to his/her destination.

One of the biggest advantages of this facility is that the control of payment lies with the commuter, as there is no need to hand-over the card to anybody for swiping. Moreover, this facility can be availed from all ticket counters at Metro stations. A commuter can save the link displayed at the ticket counter and complete the payment either before or after coming to that specific counter. He/she can show the confirmation SMS at the respective counter and get his/her ticket.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, "Keeping customer centricity at the heart of our operations, Mumbai Metro One has pioneered many unique initiatives over the last five years. In our quest to go digital, we are happy to present yet another distinctive technology solution to our commuters. We are confident that link-based payment will empower our commuters and be a breakthrough in payment system of any Metro in the country."

