Mumbai Metro One celebrates five years of dedicated service to Mumbaikars

Entering the MRTS space largely managed by public sector organizations, Mumbai Metro One has already proven to be a case study in the industry.

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One has successfully completed five years of dedicated service to Mumbaikars. Mumbai Metro One is India’s first PPP metro rail project that has carried over 540 million commuters, which is equivalent to transporting Mumbai’s population over 40 times. Entering the MRTS space largely managed by public sector organizations, Mumbai Metro One has already proven to be a case study in the industry.

With unwavering focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation and customer centricity, Mumbai Metro One has unmatched on-time performance and train availability of 99.9 per cent spread across a staggering 6.17 lakh trips. It has become a lifeline in the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor with a proud record of zero accident and no fatality.

Being Mumbai’s first Metro, the operator has been able to imbibe the Metro culture among the commuters and educate people about working of Metro system. MMOPL has been aptly reciprocated by Mumbaikars who have showered their love, support, appreciation and sense of belonging on various platforms.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, “We are extremely happy to reach this milestone of providing delightful customer experience over the course of the last 5 years of our journey in the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. We appreciate the overwhelming affection provided to us by Mumbaikars who helped us become a lifeline in this belt. The people of Mumbai have reciprocated our gesture by quickly imbibing the Metro culture in this bustling town. We are confident to receive similar cooperation from the city of Mumbai in the future. We shall continue to serve the city of Mumbai with the same zeal and dedication for the remaining concession period of 24 years.”

