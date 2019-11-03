Mumbai Metro One demonstrates live fire drill along with fire brigade, police and ambulance

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) which recently crossed the 600 million ridership mark conducted a live-fire drill on at Azad Nagar station between 9:31 p.m. and 9:54 p.m.

It may be noted that a live-fire drill is a safety exercise in which a realistic scenario is created and a building/premises are evacuated in the event of a fire. This is demonstrated with the use of safety protocols, trained staff and necessary equipment.

According to a press release issued to the media, since the inception of the project, Mumbai Metro One has always given prime importance to safety and security of its esteemed commuters.

"Regular mock drills are carried out at Mumbai Metro premises in association with Force One Commandos, QRT (Quick Response Team) and NSG (National Security Guard). Periodic disaster management drills in association with Force One Commandos, QRT, NSG, are regularly conducted at Metro premises to familiarize these agencies about working of Metro systems and to check internal preparedness to tackle different situations such as terrorist attacks, evacuation from trains/stations, fire, etc. , various Operations Teams at Mumbai Metro carried out a live fire drill in revenue hours on a weekday."stated the press release

According to the press release, the fire was reported at the concourse level. The Station Controller (SC) checked for the location and directed commuters from both the platforms to be evacuated to the concourse and then to the road level under the guidance of staff. The staff requested commuters not to panic and at the same time adhere to their instructions. Similarly, the commuters on the concourse level were evacuated to the road level. The SC was constantly guiding the station staff regarding the route to be followed for evacuation. Once the situation was in complete control, trains were permitted to run in both the directions. Then, commuters were guided back to the platform to board the next train. One vehicle was kept as a standby to transport commuters who might need immediate assistance. It was an integrated fire drill involving concerned authorities; fire brigade, police and ambulance.

Reliance Infrastructure promoted MMOPL spokesperson says, "Our endeavour is to keep security and safety as the topmost priority. Hence, since the inception of the project, we have taken care of minute details. We are happy that the drill was pulled off by seamless coordination among all the departments and agencies causing minimal inconvenience to the commuters. Our disaster management protocols are not only practical but also a judicious amalgamation of best manpower and latest technology."

