Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation successfully completes 2,192 metres of tunnelling

Line III has received 11 Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), out of which eight have started main drives



The tunnel at Metro line III

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) which is constructing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz underground metro line III, has successfully completed 2,192 metres of tunnelling.

Line III has received 11 Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), out of which eight have started main drives. Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC said, "It is a milestone to complete more than 2 km of tunnelling in a short span. With 15 TBMs already having completed Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), we hope to have all the 17 TBMs running by July 2018." She further added, "I would like to thank the citizens for their continued cooperation. This progress wouldn't have been possible without their support."

Status of the tunnelling work:

Azad Maidan Launch Shaft: The two TBMs of package 2 will dig 4.5 km of tunnels up to Grant Road. They have so far completed 450 metres of tunnelling.

Naya Nagar Launch Shaft: The two TBMs of package 4 will dig a 2.5 km tunnel up to Dadar metro station. These TBMs, Krishna 1 and 2, have tunnelled 1,005 metres.

Vidyanagari Launch Shaft: The two TBMs of package 5 will dig 2.98 km up to CSIA Domestic Airport. These TBMs, Godavari 1 and 2 have completed 342 metres of boring so far.

Marol Naka Launch Shaft: The two TBMs of package 7 will dig 1.2 km of tunnels up to CSIA International Airport. These TBMs, Vainganga 1 and 2, have tunnelled 395 metres so far.

The TBMs, Surya, Vaitarna, Tanasa, Krishna, Godavari, Tapi and Vainganga, have been named after the rivers flowing in Maharashtra.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates