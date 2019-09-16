Mumbai: Metro to pitch in to ease congestion at Ghatkopar

Mumbai Metro One has pitched in to improve the Ghatkopar station, and said they will make structural changes to the concourse level by relocating the retail area. Rail Minister Piyush Goyal had taken up the issue of congestion at Ghatkopar railway station seriously after MP Manoj Kotak briefed him with a mid-day page 1 report, 'Next Disaster Arriving on Platform No.1,' explaining how Ghatkopar station had become a death trap.

A Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) spokesperson said, "Continuing our ongoing efforts, we will take further measures to increase commuter holding area at Ghatkopar and Andheri metro stations. To ensure smooth commuter movement, we are making structural changes at the concourse level by relocating the retail area and also increasing security check points and AFC (automated fare collection) gates. We will continue deploying our staff at nodal points to nurture queue discipline among our esteemed commuters."



The narrow entrance to platform no. 1 at Ghatkopar station that mid-day had highlighted in its report. File pic

He added that at Ghatkopar alone, "We have increased ticketing counters by 114 per cent (from 7 to 15) and AFC gates at railway side concourse by 57 per cent (from 14 to 22). Similarly at Andheri, after the new foot overbridge came up, we have increased ticketing counters by 160 per cent (from 5 to 13) while we have scaled up AFC gates by 47 per cent (from 15 to 22). These measures have increased commuter holding area by 25 per cent at both the stations.

Similarly, we have enhanced security facilities by over 100 per cent." He also said they were open to feedback on various media. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was in Mumbai to inaugurate a slew of projects on Friday and had taken up the issue of Ghatkopar railway station congestion seriously after MP Manoj Kotak's briefing to him. Following this, Divisonal Railway Manager Sanjay K Jain with heads of department, Kotak and senior officials had inspected Ghatkopar stations, seeking changes. After mid-day's report, on stage during the public function at CSMT, Goyal directed railway officials to study the congestion issue at Ghatkopar and submit a report, an action plan on station improvement to him at his New Delhi office within 30 days.

1.93 lakh

No. of commuters at Ghatkopar station every day

87,116

No. of riders on Mumbai Metro Line One for Ghatkopar

8

Ghatkopar's rank on the list of world's densest Metro rail corridors

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates