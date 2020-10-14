Mumbai Metro to start passenger operations from October 19 after Maharashtra government nod

After the Maharashtra government allowed the resumption of Mumbai Metro Versova-Ghatkopar line 1 operations from October 15 in a graded manner, Mumbai Metro said in an official announcement that it will resume operations from October 19.

@MumMetro is thankful to Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am. #MissionBeginAgain #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 14, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai Metro said that they are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. "We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am," they said in a tweet.

Metro rail services were stopped in Mumbai following the announcement of nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While announcing the resumption of services in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be issued by the Urban Development department.

Besides metro services, the Maharashtra government has allowed the opening of government and private libraries. Weekly bazaars can also resume and business to business exhibitions are also permitted under the fresh guidelines issues under the 'Mission Begin Again' programme.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra witnessed 187 fatalities, slightly higher than the 165 deaths on Monday and 178 on June 15, thus taking the toll to 40,701 now.

