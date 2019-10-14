Mumbai Metro's CSMT station video is 'breathtaking'

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Days after embroiling in controversy over the felling of trees in the Aarey Milk colony in Goregaon, The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has released a video, revealing a bird’s eye view of its upcoming CSMT metro station.

The MMRC tweeted the video of the station that connected 'major establishments in the vicinity' the JJ School of Arts, Press Club, BMC headquarters and Metro Cinema and the Central Railway station of CSMT. The 1.25 minute video that posted on Friday by the MMRC on its handle @MumbaiMetro3 with the hashtag #MakingMumbaiAwesome has garnered over 13,600 views and has received 201 retweets and 838 likes.

Breathtaking visuals of our upcoming #CST metro station. This is 250 m long station with 6 entry/exit points connecting major establishments in the vicinity like MCGM HQ, CST CR stn, Press Club, Sir JJ School of Arts, Metro Cinema etc. #MakingMumbaiAwesome pic.twitter.com/OGdAcwvegR — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 12, 2019

The comments received for the video saw the Twitterati laud the MMRC's efforts, with some suggestions for their convenience. One user, apart from appreciating their effort, asked them to complete construction before the scheduled date.

Right now i am staying near Metro https://t.co/KG0uaqJBbT just i peeped inside it.. was simply awesome.. @AshwiniBhide — l@l!t (@ilalitb) October 12, 2019

Mumbai ki Shaan....Mumbai MetroðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ashish Kacholia (@LuckyInvest_AK) October 12, 2019

Amazing please work towards keeping all metro stations hawker free.. — crazycool (@crazycool) October 13, 2019

Simply Breathtaking. Hatts of to Mumbai Metro.. and its captain Aswini Bhide n team — Nandeep Chitnis (@ChitnisNandeep) October 13, 2019

Go go go.. more power to you guys!! — Mithilesh Bhoir (@mythicalconnect) October 12, 2019

Awesome. The sight is breathtaking. — Strangeman@fossil (@Strangemanfoss1) October 12, 2019

@AshwiniBhide These visuals indicate the liberalization of CST to common citizens of Mumbai through easier connectivity. Keep it up @MumbaiMetro3 — Yadu A (@yadu_a) October 13, 2019

@AshwiniBhide



Well done Keep it up and try to finish it ahead of schedule. — Indian Ensign (@kapilkekre) October 13, 2019

The under-construction underground metro station falls in the Colaba-Seepz Metro 3 line that ends at the Aarey depot, for which the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to stop the felling of trees. The government had already cut 2,141 trees in the colony out of much 44 trees are said to be remaining.

The government's decision to build the Metro car shed in the Aarey Milk Colony was opposed by activists and environmental with many protests held till the apex court passed a verdict on the issue.

