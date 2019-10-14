MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai Metro's CSMT station video is 'breathtaking'

Updated: Oct 15, 2019, 14:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The MMRC tweeted the video of the station that connected 'major establishments in the vicinity' the JJ School of Arts, Press Club, BMC headquarters and Metro Cinema and the Central Railway station of CSMT

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

Days after embroiling in controversy over the felling of trees in the Aarey Milk colony in Goregaon, The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has released a video, revealing a bird’s eye view of its upcoming CSMT metro station.

The MMRC tweeted the video of the station that connected 'major establishments in the vicinity' the JJ School of Arts, Press Club, BMC headquarters and Metro Cinema and the Central Railway station of CSMT. The 1.25 minute video that posted on Friday by the MMRC on its handle @MumbaiMetro3 with the hashtag #MakingMumbaiAwesome has garnered over 13,600 views and has received 201 retweets and 838 likes.

The comments received for the video saw the Twitterati laud the MMRC's efforts, with some suggestions for their convenience. One user, apart from appreciating their effort, asked them to complete construction before the scheduled date.  

The under-construction underground metro station falls in the Colaba-Seepz Metro 3 line that ends at the Aarey depot, for which the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to stop the felling of trees. The government had already cut 2,141 trees in the colony out of much 44 trees are said to be remaining.

The government's decision to build the Metro car shed in the Aarey Milk Colony was opposed by activists and environmental with many protests held till the apex court passed a verdict on the issue.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaimumbai metroaarey colony

Baba Siddique's Son Pitted Against Sena Veteran In Bandra East

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK