Mumbai: MG Road shut down by furious Kandivli residents for public transport

Enraged after school student Kedar Pathare was hit by an autorickshaw last week, residents of Dahanukar Wadi and Kandivli West shut down MG Road to public transport. The 15-year-old boy was returning home from school when he met with the accident that left his hands bruised.

The accident has riled villagers, who barricaded the road banning any public transport on the narrow lane that generally saves travel time for motorists heading to the highway. After the accident, the locals claimed to have informed the traffic police and BMC officials before shutting down the road.

As per the BMC road map, MG road connects Mahavir Nagar area in Kandivli. Speaking to Sunday mid-day, Sudesh Shinde, a member of Kandivli Gaonthan Pratishthan, said, "We complained to the traffic department and BMC officials several times, but they did not pay heed to our requests to shut down this road. We are protesting by not allowing access to vehicles."

Meanwhile, assistant engineer (maintenance) Uttam Mulik, said, "The road does not come under the BMC jurisdiction, but residents cannot shut it down without valid permissions from the traffic department."

