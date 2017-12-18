Mumbai: mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar wins award for striking picture of leopard at Aarey

"For three years, I had been visiting Aarey Colony in the hopes of photographing a leopard, but this is the first time I had such an intimate encounter with the big cat," says mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar, who won the Mumbai Press Club's photo

"For three years, I had been visiting Aarey Colony in the hopes of photographing a leopard, but this is the first time I had such an intimate encounter with the big cat," says mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar, who won the Mumbai Press Club's photo contest, Mumbai Moments 2018, for this striking picture of a young leopard resting on the rooftop of a cattle shed.

"Normally, these animals disappear on spotting humans, but this leopard spent about 10 minutes with us; it seemed to be in a good mood. Shot around 2.30 am, the picture was captured by a handheld DSLR, not a camera trap. Only torchlight - no flash - was used to illuminate the picture," Dhivar added. His photograph was chosen from 700 entries sent by 70 photographers.



Pradeep Dhivar

