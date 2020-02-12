Mumbai: Minister instructs MHADA for cluster redevelopment of old Kamathipura buildings

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura, touted as the city's largest red-light area.

At a review meeting held here, Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) to do a survey of these buildings and prepare a plan on the lines of the cluster redevelopment undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Bhendi Bazar.

In 2016, the MBRRB had expressed interest to undertake cluster redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura.

Initially known as Lal Bazaar, the area got its name from the 'kamathis' (workers) of other areas of the country, who were labourers on construction sites.

