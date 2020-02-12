Search

Mumbai: Minister instructs MHADA for cluster redevelopment of old Kamathipura buildings

Published: Feb 12, 2020, 12:06 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board to do a survey of these buildings and prepare a plan on the lines of the cluster redevelopment undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Bhendi Bazar

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Picture/Twitter Jitendra Awhad
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Picture/Twitter Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura, touted as the city's largest red-light area.

At a review meeting held here, Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) to do a survey of these buildings and prepare a plan on the lines of the cluster redevelopment undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Bhendi Bazar.

In 2016, the MBRRB had expressed interest to undertake cluster redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura.

Initially known as Lal Bazaar, the area got its name from the 'kamathis' (workers) of other areas of the country, who were labourers on construction sites.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK