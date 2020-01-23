Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out at Deonar dumping ground

The first sign of the dry season was witnessed in Mumbai on Thursday, after a fire broke out in the Deonar dumping ground around 12.30pm.

"One fire engine has been mobilised and the situation is under control," an official from the disaster management department of BMC said.

Fire is a common phenomenon in the largest dumping ground. After a major fire broke out in February 2015, which was doused only after 10 days, four fire engines with spokane machines have been deployed at the dumping ground. One of the engines was mobilised after smoke was spotted on Thursday.

Officials said it was a minor fire and was brought under control by 3pm.

