Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out at Worli; no injuries reported

Oct 21, 2018, 10:50 IST | A Correspondent

The fire was doused by 10:40 pm and no injuries were reported, said fire official

A minor fire broke out at 30 storeyed Sukhada Apartments at Worli at around 10 pm on Saturday. The fire was doused by 10:40 pm and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials stated that the fire broke out on the 10th floor of the building. "The fire started in the kitchen of a flat on the 10th floor possibly due to an electrical device at 10:12 pm. It was doused by fire officials within 10 minutes," said the fire official.

